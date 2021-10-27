Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.07 ($95.37).

Basf stock opened at €63.54 ($74.75) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

