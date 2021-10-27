Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.93 ($95.22).

BAS stock opened at €63.54 ($74.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.28 and a 200-day moving average of €67.09. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

