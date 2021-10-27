Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.32

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.32 and last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 878747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$442.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.5287198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

