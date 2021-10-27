BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on November 15th

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BCB Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of BCB Bancorp worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

