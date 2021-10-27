Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $2.60 million and $834.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,411,819,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

