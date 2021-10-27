Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €59.34 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €59.34 ($69.81) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BC8. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bechtle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.04 ($127.11).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €65.40 ($76.94) on Monday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 12-month high of €67.88 ($79.86). The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of €71.36 and a 200 day moving average of €129.52.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

