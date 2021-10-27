BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.59

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1215422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

