Benchmark Initiates Coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (TSE:IPA)

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (TSE:IPA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company’s therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

