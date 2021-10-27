Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.14 ($3.36).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.07. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

