Berkley W R Corp Acquires 264,122 Shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) by 183.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bull Horn by 516,200.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHSE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 2,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,551. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

