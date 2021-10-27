Berkley W R Corp Has $3.55 Million Stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) by 264.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,446 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.92% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,820,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,317. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Profile

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

