Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.09% of Goldenbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBRG. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000.

Shares of GBRG stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

