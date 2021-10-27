Berkley W R Corp Purchases 488,816 Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) by 105.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,816 shares during the quarter. Viveon Health Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,135,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 22,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

