Berkley W R Corp Raises Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRHC remained flat at $$9.90 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

