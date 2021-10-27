Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Iron Spark I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

