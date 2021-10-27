Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103,144 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

