Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $96.00, but opened at $93.48. Credit Suisse Group now has a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $94.83, with a volume of 26,464 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYND. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

