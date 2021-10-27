Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $788.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will post sales of $788.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $790.63 million and the lowest is $785.40 million. Bilibili reported sales of $466.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILI. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA dropped their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

BILI opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 2,541.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 349,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after buying an additional 336,224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

