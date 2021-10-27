Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO opened at $773.15 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $507.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $773.31 and its 200 day moving average is $684.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.85.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.