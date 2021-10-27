BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years and boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. The company also acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the migraine drug, Elyxyb. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. Stock has outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have declined ahead of Q3 earnings. Earnings surprise in recent quarters has been positive.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

