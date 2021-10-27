Birdchain (BIRD) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $336,100.10 and $155,815.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00209193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00099111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

