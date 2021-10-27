BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in National Grid by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

