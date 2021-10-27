BlackRock Inc. Has $23.77 Million Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,657,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,260,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HARP. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

