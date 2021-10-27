BlackRock Inc. Has $24.12 Million Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.20% of State Auto Financial worth $24,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

STFC opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.39. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

In other news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,831,294.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,040,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

