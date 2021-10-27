BlackRock Inc. Purchases 225,624 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,813,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of CEL-SCI worth $24,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CEL-SCI by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $488.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.22.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

