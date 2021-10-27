BlackRock Inc. Purchases 685,253 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,253 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.26% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock worth $7,732,805 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.66. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

