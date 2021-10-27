Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,064.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,071. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $97,999 over the last ninety days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

