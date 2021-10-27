Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Michele Dowling Johnson Buys 2,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Michele Dowling Johnson acquired 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BLFY opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $500,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $88,000.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

