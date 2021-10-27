Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Trading Up 0.5%

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,139 ($14.88) and last traded at GBX 1,136 ($14.84). Approximately 444,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 794,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130 ($14.76).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,048.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,009.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -22.14.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

