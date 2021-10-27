Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,078 shares of company stock worth $13,400,449 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,929. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

