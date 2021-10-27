Boenning Scattergood Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of City in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.23. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $81.07 on Monday. City has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of City by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

