Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.07.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

