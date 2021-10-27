Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOLIF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

BOLIF opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

