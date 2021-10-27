BOMB Reaches One Day Volume of $373,181.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $373,181.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00003815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,123.19 or 1.00048272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.00603018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004258 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 902,573 coins and its circulating supply is 901,785 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

