boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $251.36

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.36 ($3.28) and traded as low as GBX 187.55 ($2.45). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 190.85 ($2.49), with a volume of 8,232,700 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.79.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

