Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Booking by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,443.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,332.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,303.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

