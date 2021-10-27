BoringDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,219.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $30,219.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $141.51 or 0.00241706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00208415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00099410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,167 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

