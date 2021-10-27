BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $8.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021926 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00262231 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

