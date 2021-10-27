BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP decreased its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,570 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners accounts for 4.8% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,440. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.22.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on BPMP. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

