Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 7.6%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 19,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,513,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

