BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BrightView by 0.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BrightView by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

