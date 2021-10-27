Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

