Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411,774 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $263,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,811,000 after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,829,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 316,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

