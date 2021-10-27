British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,514.50 ($45.92).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BATS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,599.50 ($33.96). The company had a trading volume of 3,401,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,655.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,729.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £59.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

