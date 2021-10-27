Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.47 on Friday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

