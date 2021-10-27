Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. 64,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,130. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

