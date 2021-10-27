Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 1,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $447.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

