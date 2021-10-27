Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1,334.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OII traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

