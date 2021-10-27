Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $2.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.34. OneMain reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $55,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 44.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 336.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 17.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.87. 107,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,526. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. OneMain has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

