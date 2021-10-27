Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Vertiv stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 393,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

